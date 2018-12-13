 Brand Cashmere

Kashmir, known the world over for its rich arts and crafts, has slipped many places as its traditional industries are struggling to survive. Unfortunately, over the years, some unscrupulous people have brought bad name to Kashmir popular handicrafts. The growing availability of cheap imitations of Pashmina shawls has put the future of original shawls at stake. Cheap and machine-made shawls that are not even produced in the state and sold as semi Pashmina shawls and stoles have severely affected the demand and sales of original pieces. Several initiatives were taken by governments to check the deceitful practices. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah in August 2013 launched Kashmir Pashmina GI (Geographical Indication) mark to be imprinted in the form of label on every hand woven Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl. He also inaugurated Testing and Quality Certification Centre at Craft Development Centre which would help replace spurious Pashmina shawls by Kashmir patent hand woven original Pashmina shawls. The label will be attached to each hand woven Kashmiri Pashmina shawl after testing the originality of fabric, fineness of thread, spinning method and weaving technology. The government had obtained geographical indication for six handicrafts and all these were to be provided with similar testing facilities and geographical indication marks so that their marketing in the national and International market could receive considerable fillip. In the next government the revival of handicrafts also gained momentum following international buyer-seller meet (Kashmir Expo-2015) held in June 2015. Then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed told media, "Exhibitions on much larger scale, in collaboration with Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and other stakeholders in industrial and handicraft sector, will be planned in future where foreign buyers will be able to see a greater variety of exquisite handicraft items made in Kashmir." To further protect the genuine Kashmir handicrafts Mufti told a delegation in September that “Our products will continue to capture foreign markets if we sell genuine items with certified price tags.” Next time we heard about the grievances of handicrafts dealers and sellers was when the GST in the state was implemented which as per them had hit the trade badly. Taxes apart, multi-pronged efforts are needed for restoration of the handicrafts glory of the Valley and remove all fake handicrafts being sold in the name of brand Kashmir. There is a need to replace all fake products from the market. This will be possible only when a customer is able to easily differentiate the fake shawls from original ones. All the stakeholders including artisans, traders and exporters need to safeguard the reputation of ‘brand Kashmir’.