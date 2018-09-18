Braid chopping returns to Chenab Valley

Abid Hussain WaniDoda:
After almost a year, a woman from Doda district of Chanab Valley claimed that someone chopped off her braid in mysterious circumstances.
As per reports, a lady Manju Devi (31) wife of Kanchi Lal resident of Jattar village of Doda said that an unknown lady entered her room while she was busy in painting.
She said that after few seconds, she fell unconscious and when she woke up, she found her braid chopped.
Later, the victims lady was shifted to Primary Health Centre Assar for treatment.
Her parents expressed shock over the incident as they were “unable to understand how this happened”.
Reportedly, DySP DAR Doda, Mansoor Ayaz reached the spot and formed a police team to investigate the matter.
It should be noted that incidents of braid chopping were reported from almost all districts of the state.
To prevent the incidents, the government had temporarily banned the entry of outsiders to many districts and also banned the gathering of more than four persons by imposing the section 144.