BPPI holds one day seminar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 17:
The Bureau of Pharma PSUs (BPPI) of India Department of Pharmaceuticals organised a daylong seminar in a hotel here on Monday.
The seminar was attended by senior government officials, people from the Department of Health and the Kashmir based pharmacists and chemists who run Jan Aushadi stores in different areas of Kashmir division.
While addressing the gathering, CEO BPPI Sachin Singh who presided over the inaugural session laid a special stress on the proper implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Yojna in all the 22 districts of J&K state.
He expressed his joy over the opening and establishment of many Jan Ashudi Kendras within a short span of time. He hoped that the people of J&K state will get the benefits of the scheme and will support it fully.
While presenting welcome address Rifat Nazir State coordinator of Jan Aushidi Yojna provided a brief account about the implementation of Jan Aushidi Yojna in the state of J&K.
She thanked drug controller J&K and other allied departments for providing support to BPPI in the proper and effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Scheme. Few special mementos of appreciation were distributed among those who have been very instrumental in implementing the scheme in district Srinagar.
Nadia Rashid who is running a Jan Ashudi Kendra in Kursoo Padshahi Bagh Area of District Srinagar has become the first and the only lady entrepreneur from the state of J&K who has taken the challenge of establishing a Jan Aushudi Kendra not only for her own material benefits but to serve the poor and needy people who get benefited from the scheme.
Pertinently Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushudi Yojhina is being run to keep quality medicines available on affordable prices to common people.
Besides others Drug controller J&K Lotika Khajuria, General Secretary of Indian Red Cross Muhammad Shafi Rather, and people from print and electronic media took part in the important seminar.