B’pora to get one-stop women centre by next month

Bandipora, December 28:
A centre providing an array of services, ranging from skill development to psychological assistance to violence affected women under one roof is all set to start functioning in Bandipora district from next month.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the establishment of the One-Stop Centre (OSC).
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Chief Education Officer Munshi Javed, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bilkees Mir, Joint Director Planning Abdul Majeed Karnai, Tehsildar Headquarters Mubashir Saleem Nazki, Tehsildar Bandipora Rouf Iqbal and other senior officers of the district.
The DC said the One-Stop centre will be exclusively for the women and will be run by the women staff. He said the centre will serve women affected by violence, in private or at public places, within the family, community or at workplace.
He said the centre will have representatives from health, Education, administration, Police besides the resources persons from various departments who will assist the aggrieved womenfolk. He said the centre will also provide awareness about various women-specific schemes besides skill development initiatives and other activities. "The centre would also keep a vigil on issues of drug abuse, rehabilitation, relief, and assistance," he said.
On the occasion officials informed the Deputy Commissioner about the progress of works going on for the establishment of the centre. Dr Choudhary directed the officials to expedite the process so that the centre is established at earliest.