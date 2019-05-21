B’pora teacher found dead, family suspects foul play

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Too early to ascertain cause of death: Expert team

A government teacher was found dead in the Wular Lake here on Monday after he had went missing eight days back.

Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, 29, of Sheikhpora Mantrigam, was found dead at Laharwalpora near Walur Lake following which Police was informed and his body recovered.

The family suspects fouls play behind his death while the Police has initiated investigation under Section 174 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

Lone worked as a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School Chuntimulla, Arin, Bandipora.

Eight days back, he had left home as usual for duty but did not return.

His family had contacted all relatives and friends to locate him.

A senior Police officer said the incident came to light on Monday after villagers, who are extracting sand from the lake and its tributary, found Mushtaq’s body floating and alerted the Police.

Mushtaq was recently regularized as a permanent teacher in the Department of Education and lived with his three brothers and parents.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, investigations are on to ascertain whether Mushtaq was murdered or not.

The body was shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for postmortem where special teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Srinagar and Crime Branch Baramulla had the detailed autopsy and allied medical examinations of the body to ascertain the cause of the death.

Mushtaq’s brother Manzoor Ahmed said that Mushtaq had been killed under a proper plan which demands a proper investigation.

He said there was no reason for him to kill himself.

Manzoor said he had disappeared from the Bandipora market which puts a question mark on the safety of the people.

“Police should thoroughly inquire into the disappearance and death of our brother. We suspect he has been killed under a proper plan and urge the government, especially the Police to thoroughly probe the incident so that the culprits are exposed,” the family said.

The family along with locals said during the initial stage Police took the cases leniently, leading to the killing of the victim.

“Had Police taken the case seriously during the early stage, the situation could have been different,” protesting locals said. “The officer who was earlier involved in the investigation should be removed.”

Protesting people demand proper investigation and threatened hunger strike if culprits are not put to the task.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Mira and SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik assured people that anybody involved in the mysterious death of the teacher would be put to task within seven days.

However, Police denied the accusations against them saying that they initiated the investigation as soon as they received the complaint.

Malik assured foolproof investigation into the incident.

He told the family of the deceased that they had called the FSL team from Srinagar to ensure proper investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, many persons are being questioned about the mysterious death of the teacher, Police said.

Officials in the expert team probing the mysterious death along with FSL team revealed that there were no injury marks on or inside the body.

They said the investigating officials were looking into all dimensions in the process of investigation including murder and abetment to suicide.

An official said the body of the deceased was intact without any injury mark while the inner organs too were intact and in natural state.

He said that it might take a month or two to complete the investigation.

A doctor accompanying the team said they found poisonous substance in the stomach of the deceased but the condition of the internal organs shows that he was unconscious when thrown into the water.

“The deceased was unconscious when thrown into the water as revealed by the condition of the internal organs," the doctor said.

Following the medical examination of the body, Police on Monday said an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPc had been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

“As soon as Police took the custody of the body, an FSL team was dispatched to the spot. The medical team has been constituted for postmortem which includes experts from GMC Srinagar. The postmortem will be conducted in presence of a magistrate,” a Police spokesman said.

Proper photography and videography are being done of the entire proceedings, he said.

“Moreover all other medico-legal formalities are being done. An inquiry under section 174 CrPC has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of death,” the Police spokesman said.