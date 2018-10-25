B’pora MLA concerned over deteriorating situation

Srinagar:
Attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the “deteriorating” situation in Kashmir Valley, Senior Congress Leader and MLA Bandipora Usman Majid here on Wednesday said that the casualties of civilians has broken all the past records and has exposed the BJP's failure.
He alleged that the Modi led BJP government's track record so far in the state is that of U-turns on all its promises and policies.
He expressed concern over the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the valley, saying it was a result of “wrong policies” of the BJP govt. He said that the Narendra Modi-led Government has miserably failed to safeguard the lives of civilians in the Valley.