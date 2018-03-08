B’pora Edu officers meet to discuss schools infra

Bandipora:
Joint Director (JD) SSA H R Pakhroo today chaired a meeting to address infrastructural problems of primary and middle schools here in the district.
Chief Education Officer Bandipora Javid Munshi, Deputy CEO, AD Planning, ZEOs of all five zones and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
The meeting was informed that all possible efforts are being put in place to overcome the infrastructural gap in the primary and middle schools of the district during 2018-19.
The concerned officers were directed to submit the infrastructural requirements of every school to the concerned higher-ups so that funding could be made available for early execution of the required works.
0 Comment(s)