B’pora admin to launch drive against illegal encroachments

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District administration Bandipora is all set to launch a massive anti-encroachment in Bandipora towns and notices have been served to the people who have raised commercial structures on state land.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Revenue officers including Tehsildars and Patwaris to review the progress on the anti-encroachment drive.

It was given out that 10446 Kanals of Kahcharai land and 3809 Kanals of state land have been evicted so far in the district during regular drives.

ACR Bandipora directed the officers to identify the commercial structures that have come up illegally on the state land in various towns of the district so that action can be taken to retrieve the land.

He said the notices have already been served to the people in Hajin, Sumbal and Bandipora towns who have illegally raised illegal structures on state land and have been put on notice. He said the encroachers have been asked to vacate the land within the given time period failing which administration will take action against the them and the land will be evicted.

The meeting also discussed threadbare various issues pertaining to the Revenue Department including digitization of land records, various measures towards removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land, status of writing of Jamabandi, status of writing of Girdawaris, attestation of pending mutations, conducting of Girdawari Rabi and submission of Goshwara-jinswara, distribution of pass books, inspection of Patwar Khana and report of Karguzari, availability of Patwaries in the field and ban on conversion of agriculture land.

ACR directed the revenue authorities to continue the anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils of the district to ensure that encroachment on state and kahcharai land is removed forthwith and directed all the Tehsildars to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils.

Girdawars and Patwaris shall submit village wise details of Kahcharia and state land and details of encroachments in this regard and directed the officials to adopt zero-tolerance for the encroachments.

Beigh further stressed on the Revenue officials to make frequent visits to their respective areas to keep check on encroachments and also directed Naib-Tehsildars to hold special mutation camps in their respective areas every week besides completing Jamabandi.

He further stressed for timely disposal of revenue cases, regular camps in villages with mobilization of field functionaries for resolving issues of residents and on spot delivery of services as per PSGA.