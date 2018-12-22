B’pora admin provides Rs 4.30 lakh as interim relief to fire victims

Bandipora, December 21:
The District administration Bandipora on Friday provided an immediate cash relief of Rs 4.30 lakh to two families who were rendered homeless in a fire incident last night.
A two-storey building, housing two families of Mohammad Maqbool Dar and Fayaz Ahmad Lone at Sadunara was gutted in the fire during the intervening night of December 20 and 21, while another house and cowshed belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Ganaie of KaniporaNaidkhai was also gutted in a separate fire incident.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Friday morning directed the concerned Tehsildar to visit the spot and provide interim cash relief of Rs 1.50 lakh each to the two families of Sadunara under SDRF and Rs 1.30 lakh to Ganai family in Kanipora Naidkhai.
Mir asked the concerned revenue officials to make alternate accommodation arrangements for the families within a day so that the souls do not suffer in the chilling cold. The relief includes Rs 60 thousand to buy clothing and utensils for the three families.
He assured that the district administration will take every possible measure to help the victim families.