B’pora admin plans to provide safety gear, other equipment to field staff

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Jan 10:
District Administration, Bandipora has approved Rs 60 Lakh plan proposal for providing safety equipment including protective gears, clothing, Gloves, Shoes, Raincoats, Protective jackets, Helmets, and essential items to 1210 field staff of various departments associated with the delivery of essential services and disaster response System.
The official spokesperson said it also approved to pay a cash reward to field officials for outstanding work.
District Development Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, while reviewing the performance of departments and preparedness of departments for disaster management, approved the plan here Thursday.
The safety gears and protective equipment will be provided to 150 field staff of PDD, 210 of PWD, 559 of PHE, 39 of Mechanical Engineering Department, 60 of Health, 5 of PMGSY, 80 of Revenue, besides workers of Municipal Committees, Fire & Emergency Services Departments to ensure quick response to natural calamities and ensuring uninterrupted public services.
The move has been taken as a part of Capacity Building of departments for disaster management and effective public response. It also includes strengthening of 24X7 control rooms set up for effective response during an emergency and public grievance redress.
The DDC also directed for evolving community disaster management response system at the level of sub-divisional officers by pooling local resources. The meeting also approved the provision of 4X4 vehicles to be kept at the disposal of the health department for ferrying patients free of cost in wake any natural calamity like snowfall and attending to emergencies.
Meanwhile, 52 ambulances are being immediately equipped for operating during snowfall.
In view of latest weather advisory, the DC directed for positioning of snow clearance machines at all critical spots and pressing these into service as soon as the snow starts to accumulate. He stressed on prioritizing snow-clearance from roads leading to important installations. The R&B was asked to work in close coordination with the other line departments.
The meeting was informed that all the departments have established control rooms for quickly responding to an alarming situation.
Superintendent of Police Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Joint Director Planning Abdul Majeed Karnai, Chief Medical Officer Dr Mir Bilkees, Chief Education Officer Munshi Javeed Iqbal and senior officers from MED, R&B, Municipal Committee Bandipora, Hajin, PDD, I&FC and PHE attended the meeting.