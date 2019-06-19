B’pora admin holds training session for officers, field functionaries

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With an aim to sensitize and train the officers and other officials of different departments, about ‘Back to the village’ program, the district administration Bandipora on Tuesday held a day long training session at Mini-Secretariat.

During the training program, the officers were informed and sensitized about the essence of the programme. Trainers discussed important know hows and DO’s and Donts with regard to the implementation of the program.

Trainers informed that under the programme, Panchayats shall be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State and each officer shall spend a minimum of 2 days, which includes one night, in the allocated Panchayat. The meeting finalized the list of officers and officials to be deputed in the Panchayats.

They said that the deputed officers will interact with the people at Panchayat level and take a first- hand account of the issues and problems of the people and will give a report to the administration for the redressal of grievances. The officers shall also monitor the implementation of various welfare schemes in their respective Panchayats and ensure that services are being provided to the people including education, health besides other basic amenities, trainers informed.

On the occasion DDC Bandipora stressed on the officials to make arrangements to host the gazette officers in their respective Panchayats so that the purpose of the program is served.