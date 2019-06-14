B’pora admin holds Sarpanch conclave

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Wednesday held an interaction with Sarpanch to get the firsthand account of the grievances and issues faced by them.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development Jahangir Ahmad Khandey, District Panchayat Officer and District Officers of various departments.

During the interaction, Sarpanchs apprised the Deputy Commissioner about several issues faced by them in their respective Panchayats and sought his intervention in redressing the grievances. They urged the administration to ensure that officers are present in the Gram Sabhas held at village level so that they can get the firsthand account of the problems faced by the people.

While interacting with the Sarpanchs, DC Bandipora said the Panchayats are the important units of democracy and stressed on involving people in the decision making at the village level.

He directed the officials to ensure mass participation in Gram Sabhas so that people can decide themselves which works are to be taken in their respective villages. He also asked the officers to ensure their presence in Gram Sabhas as per the directions issued by the government.

Maintaining that Panchayats are the most important element of the Panchayati Raj system, DDC said the real progress can be achieved at the grassroots level only if the Panchayats are strengthened. He said the empowered Panchayats shall build confidence among the people and will ensure transparency in the functioning of the government. He assured Sarpanchs and Panchs of every possible support for the smooth functioning of the Panchayat system.

He also asked the Sarpanchs to play a pivotal role in ensuring that benefit of government schemes percolate among grass root beneficiaries and asked them to keep a close eye on the working of government schools and health centres in their areas.

Sarpanches thanked the District administration Bandipora for taking the initiative of holding the conclave and providing the necessary support to the Panchayats.