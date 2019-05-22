About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 22, 2019 | Agencies

BPM between India, China held in Ladakh

Troops of India and China reiterated to main peace at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the Armies of the two neighbouring countries in Ladakh region.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told a nwes agency that a BPM was conducted between India and China opposite Eastern Ladakh at the DBO - TWT Meeting Point on Tuesday.

“The Indian delegation was led by Maj Gen Arvind Kapoor from the Fire & Fury Corps while the Chinese delegation was led by Sr Col Gan Wei Han,” he said.

[Representational Pic]

