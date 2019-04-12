Boys School Batapora organises trekking on Zabarwan hills

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to popularise adventure activities among the students of Boys High School Batapora school’s physical education department organised a maiden trekking trip of this season to Bobjan in Dara mountain range of Zabarwan hills on 10 April 2019.

A team of 130 students and 13 staff members under the supervision of Zeenat-un-Nisa, PM Niyaz Ahmad and PET Umer Nabi participated.

Head Master of School Zahoor Ahmed Dar flagged off the trek at 9:30 am from the school gate.

The members started its trekking from Scholar’s school point at 10:00 am and reached the Dunkil Pathri towards Bobjan at 1:30 pm.

The accompanying teachers briefed the students about the benefits of participation in trekking and other adventure activities. The students were also informed about the positive effects on their physical and psychological health.

The department also announced further adventure activities to the students. The party reached the school back at about 5:30 pm.

