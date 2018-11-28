Boys’ hostels of KU celebrate annual day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
MAK and MA Boys hostels Tuesday jointly celebrated annual day on the theme “Exchanging Smiles and Sharing The Knowledge” at Gandhi Bhawan of University of Kashmir.
The program was organized by boarders of the hostels in collaboration with university administration in which Vice Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad was Chief Guest, Provost Prof GN Khaki, Director Dean Students Welfare Rais Qadri, Chief Proctor Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Senior Warden MAK boys hostel Dr. Mehraj Ahmad, Warden MA Hostel Younus Ahmad and other wardens of different hostels graced the occasion.
Different cultural and literary activities were performed and exhibited by different participants of the hostel and boarders who had excelled in different fields were awarded too by Vice Chancellor.
The main highlight of the program was the presentation of the memorandum by the Proctor of MAK hostel Suheel Rasool Mir which was curated through cumulative feedback from the students/scholars of the campus with the need and introducing of different academic and university strategies for making the campus more dynamic and pro-active
Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, KU stressed the need to introduce different mechanisms for making the University of Kashmir one of the premier institutions of the country. He also reiterated for the inter-disciplinarian and globalized perspective of knowledge production by the students. He deliberated upon making the University more progressive in research environment and stressed students on inculcating more rational critical approach towards the academic set-up while shedding the morass of negativity. While appreciating the memorandum presented by boarders of the hostels Prof. Talat said ‘work is already under process against some of the points reflected in the memorandum. He also hinted at inviting different reputed persons from within and outside the country’. Prof Talat assured Proctor MAK boys hostel for hosting the National Seminar on ‘Issues and Challenges of higher education in present times’.
Welcome address of program was presented by Waseem Ahmad Malik student of psychology while vote of thanks on behalf of University administration and was presented by Prof. G. N Khaki and on behalf of boarders it was presented by Shakir Afzal student of Library Science.