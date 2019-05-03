Boys Higher Secondary School Khimber organises road race

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Physical Education Department of Boys Higher secondary School Khimber organized the annual road race for its students on Thursday.

The race was flagged off by the school Mohammed Shafi Dabla at 6:30 am at Khimber to Syedpora and back to Chatrahama in which more than 150 participated.

The participants covered a total distance of 7 kilometres. Aqib Nasser of Class 12th claimed first place by covering the distance in 32 mins and 24 secs, while as Adil Ahmad of class 11th and Waseem Shafi of class 11th bagged the second and third positions respectively.

In Girls U17 category, Insha Jan of class 9th secured Ist place and Umiasa of class 9th and Nelofar of class 10th got 2nd and 3rd place

School Principal and other Staff members gave away prizes to the first three position holders in each category at a simple but impressive ceremony at Chatrahama Ground.

In his speech, Mohammed Shafi Dabla congratulated the students for participation in the event and urged them to involve participate wholeheartedly in the sports activities particularly Inter-school and Inter-zone sports tournaments and adventure activities.

The race was organised by Department of Physical Education under the supervision of Lecturer Physical Education Naseer Ahmad Bhat. He also addressed the students on award ceremony.