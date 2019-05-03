About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Boys Higher Secondary School Khimber organises road race

Physical Education Department of Boys Higher secondary School Khimber organized the annual road race for its students on Thursday.
The race was flagged off by the school Mohammed Shafi Dabla at 6:30 am at Khimber to Syedpora and back to Chatrahama in which more than 150 participated.
The participants covered a total distance of 7 kilometres. Aqib Nasser of Class 12th claimed first place by covering the distance in 32 mins and 24 secs, while as Adil Ahmad of class 11th and Waseem Shafi of class 11th bagged the second and third positions respectively.
In Girls U17 category, Insha Jan of class 9th secured Ist place and Umiasa of class 9th and Nelofar of class 10th got 2nd and 3rd place
School Principal and other Staff members gave away prizes to the first three position holders in each category at a simple but impressive ceremony at Chatrahama Ground.
In his speech, Mohammed Shafi Dabla congratulated the students for participation in the event and urged them to involve participate wholeheartedly in the sports activities particularly Inter-school and Inter-zone sports tournaments and adventure activities.
The race was organised by Department of Physical Education under the supervision of Lecturer Physical Education Naseer Ahmad Bhat. He also addressed the students on award ceremony.

 

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Boys Higher Secondary School Khimber organises road race

              

Physical Education Department of Boys Higher secondary School Khimber organized the annual road race for its students on Thursday.
The race was flagged off by the school Mohammed Shafi Dabla at 6:30 am at Khimber to Syedpora and back to Chatrahama in which more than 150 participated.
The participants covered a total distance of 7 kilometres. Aqib Nasser of Class 12th claimed first place by covering the distance in 32 mins and 24 secs, while as Adil Ahmad of class 11th and Waseem Shafi of class 11th bagged the second and third positions respectively.
In Girls U17 category, Insha Jan of class 9th secured Ist place and Umiasa of class 9th and Nelofar of class 10th got 2nd and 3rd place
School Principal and other Staff members gave away prizes to the first three position holders in each category at a simple but impressive ceremony at Chatrahama Ground.
In his speech, Mohammed Shafi Dabla congratulated the students for participation in the event and urged them to involve participate wholeheartedly in the sports activities particularly Inter-school and Inter-zone sports tournaments and adventure activities.
The race was organised by Department of Physical Education under the supervision of Lecturer Physical Education Naseer Ahmad Bhat. He also addressed the students on award ceremony.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;