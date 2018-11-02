Boys Athletics event held at Ghagwal

Rising Kashmir NewsSAMBA, NOVEMBER 01:
Under the aegis of Khelo-India, Sports for peace and development, exhilarating matches among the teams of block Ghagwal and Rajpura were today played in Athletics division at Government Girls High School, Ghagwal, Samba.
Speaking on the occasion, DySP, Ravinder Kotwal, who is the Chief Guest, congratulated the winners and asked them to take this opportunity to showcase their talent. Later, he interacted with the players and exhorted upon them to make sports as integral part of their life.
In today’s Athletics event, under 17 age category, Vishal Sharma, Nitin Chowdhary and Sourav Kumar, in under 20yrs, Mukesh Kumar, Vivek Sharma and Shekhar, in above 20 yrs, Vipan Singh, Rakesh Charak and Jagmohan Singh bagged 1st,2nd and 3rd position, respectively.
In Discuss Throw, U-17, Abhay Kumar, Abhishek Sharma and Chetan Sharma grabbed 1st, 2nd and consolation position, respectively. In U-20 yrs and above 20 yrs age category, Vinod Chowdhary and Sorab Singh emereged as winners..
In track event, 100m Race, U-17 ,Naresh Sharma , Abhishek Badyal and Rohan Sharma bagged 1st,2nd and 3rd position, respectively.
In U-20, Shubam Kumar, Amit Sharma and Naresh Kumar grabbed 1st,2nd and 3rd position, respectively. Whereas, in above 20 yrs age category ,Varnishwar Singh, Sahil Sharma and Sahil Singh came 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
In track event, 200m race, under 17 yrs age category, Devyan Chowdhary, Keshav Sharma and Sahil grabbed 1st, 2nd and 3rd positon, respectively.
In Under 20 age category, Sahil Sharma, Gourav Singh and Anmol Sharma came 1st, 2nd and 3rd , respectively. While, in above 20 category, Vishal Pangotra came 1st, Gopal Dass as 2nd and Randhir Kumar stood 3rd.
In Shot-put, U-17 yrs category, Riaz Ahmed, Suresh Sharma and Neeraj Tagotra, in U-20, Gopal Sharma, Salav Singh and Mukesh Sharma, in above 20, Abhishek Billowria, Bhanu Partap and Krishan Kumar ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively in Long Jump.