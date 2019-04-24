About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 24, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Boycott shows political discontent

The public discontent with the mainstream parties in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on display on Tuesday as majority of voters’ stayed away from the polling stations.
Most of the polling stations wore a grim scene while few witnessed moderate polling in the first two hours amid unprecedented security cover.
Bijbehara, which is the native place of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, witnessed total boycott with the area recording only 2.4 voter turnout as out of 93289 voters mere 1905 voters exercised their franchise.
The near complete boycott was also witnessed in main town Anantnag, which recorded 3.47 percent polling.
A poor voter turnout was also recorded in the remaining four Assembly segments —Dooru 17.28 percent, Kokernag 19.36 percent, Shangus 15.09 percent and Pahalgam 20.37 percent.
There was no poll fervour across Anantnag as people choose to stay home or enjoy leisure at play grounds.
Those, who participated in the poll exercise, largely were relatives of politicians and their workers.
At Gurri and Adder villages, which are part of Bejbehara Assembly segment, people were engaged in poll discussion at a play ground close to a polling station in a local school manned by police and paramilitary personnel.
Abdul Rouf (name changed), who boycotted the polls, said people have “lost faith” on politicians in Kashmir including those from PDP as they have “failed” to keep up with the promises they had made to people.
He said when PDP got majority in 2014 elections, people believed that late Mufti Sayeed as a chief minister could resolve the issues and take Kashmir out of the “chaos”.
“The PDP had sought votes to keep BJP away from the State. People believed that PDP had the potential to resolve the issues, revoke laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA). But, later they aligned with BJP just for money,” he said.
Rouf said people believed that Mufti Sayeed could end the bloodshed in the Valley but “the situation turned worse as the killings and harassment didn’t stop.”
Mohammad Yousuf Dar, 55, a retired handicrafts dealer, said India and Pakistan have made Kashmir a ground issue to secure votes in the two countries.
“The situation in Kashmir benefits elections in other states of India as well as a Pakistan,” he said adding, “There has been no benefit to people on development front from any government in past.”
Dar’s statement proved testimony to the plight of a woman voter, who cast her voted at a polling station setup inside heavily guarded Government Degree College Anantnag.
“I’m a widow and cast my vote so that someone could provide a bridge for my house,” the woman voter said.
Many people, who voted or boycotted, maintained that the situation post killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, and PDP’s alliance with BJP was the reason for the boycott.
“It is PDP which brought RSS-backed BJP here,” said a Congress election agent in Anantnag, who had been PDP poll agent in past elections.
At Larkipora in Dooru Assembly segment, Waheed Ahmad, who cast his vote for the Congress candidate, said PDP-BJP alliance in 2014 Assembly election was a “mistake”.
“We want to send a right candidate to the Lok Sabha, who can at least talk about Kashmir,” he said.
Another voter, Mohammad Yousuf Shah said this time the vote was against the BJP to protect Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
“It is important to send a right candidate, who can fight the BJP’s Kashmir policies,” he said.
At Damhal, the native village of Congress candidate and State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, people queued outside a polling station to exercise their franchise.
This was perhaps of the few villages where poll fervour was witnessed.
Mohammad Syed, a voter in his 50s, said there is discontent among the people over using the Kashmir situation as poll plank.
“There is anger against the PDP over its alliance with BJP, which wants to abrogate Articles 35-A and 370. The special status of J&K has to be protected at every cost and PDP or NC can’t afford it at Centre, where the regional parties like them have least relevance,” he added.

 

 

Latest News

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Apr 23 | Shafat Mir
Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

Apr 23 | PTI/AFP
Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL

Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL's call

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
5 SC benches start proceedings late

5 SC benches start proceedings late

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Apr 23 | Agencies
Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

Apr 23 | RK Web News
Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Apr 23 | Agencies
Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Apr 23 | PTI/AP
Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 24, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Boycott shows political discontent

              

The public discontent with the mainstream parties in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on display on Tuesday as majority of voters’ stayed away from the polling stations.
Most of the polling stations wore a grim scene while few witnessed moderate polling in the first two hours amid unprecedented security cover.
Bijbehara, which is the native place of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, witnessed total boycott with the area recording only 2.4 voter turnout as out of 93289 voters mere 1905 voters exercised their franchise.
The near complete boycott was also witnessed in main town Anantnag, which recorded 3.47 percent polling.
A poor voter turnout was also recorded in the remaining four Assembly segments —Dooru 17.28 percent, Kokernag 19.36 percent, Shangus 15.09 percent and Pahalgam 20.37 percent.
There was no poll fervour across Anantnag as people choose to stay home or enjoy leisure at play grounds.
Those, who participated in the poll exercise, largely were relatives of politicians and their workers.
At Gurri and Adder villages, which are part of Bejbehara Assembly segment, people were engaged in poll discussion at a play ground close to a polling station in a local school manned by police and paramilitary personnel.
Abdul Rouf (name changed), who boycotted the polls, said people have “lost faith” on politicians in Kashmir including those from PDP as they have “failed” to keep up with the promises they had made to people.
He said when PDP got majority in 2014 elections, people believed that late Mufti Sayeed as a chief minister could resolve the issues and take Kashmir out of the “chaos”.
“The PDP had sought votes to keep BJP away from the State. People believed that PDP had the potential to resolve the issues, revoke laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA). But, later they aligned with BJP just for money,” he said.
Rouf said people believed that Mufti Sayeed could end the bloodshed in the Valley but “the situation turned worse as the killings and harassment didn’t stop.”
Mohammad Yousuf Dar, 55, a retired handicrafts dealer, said India and Pakistan have made Kashmir a ground issue to secure votes in the two countries.
“The situation in Kashmir benefits elections in other states of India as well as a Pakistan,” he said adding, “There has been no benefit to people on development front from any government in past.”
Dar’s statement proved testimony to the plight of a woman voter, who cast her voted at a polling station setup inside heavily guarded Government Degree College Anantnag.
“I’m a widow and cast my vote so that someone could provide a bridge for my house,” the woman voter said.
Many people, who voted or boycotted, maintained that the situation post killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, and PDP’s alliance with BJP was the reason for the boycott.
“It is PDP which brought RSS-backed BJP here,” said a Congress election agent in Anantnag, who had been PDP poll agent in past elections.
At Larkipora in Dooru Assembly segment, Waheed Ahmad, who cast his vote for the Congress candidate, said PDP-BJP alliance in 2014 Assembly election was a “mistake”.
“We want to send a right candidate to the Lok Sabha, who can at least talk about Kashmir,” he said.
Another voter, Mohammad Yousuf Shah said this time the vote was against the BJP to protect Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
“It is important to send a right candidate, who can fight the BJP’s Kashmir policies,” he said.
At Damhal, the native village of Congress candidate and State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, people queued outside a polling station to exercise their franchise.
This was perhaps of the few villages where poll fervour was witnessed.
Mohammad Syed, a voter in his 50s, said there is discontent among the people over using the Kashmir situation as poll plank.
“There is anger against the PDP over its alliance with BJP, which wants to abrogate Articles 35-A and 370. The special status of J&K has to be protected at every cost and PDP or NC can’t afford it at Centre, where the regional parties like them have least relevance,” he added.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;