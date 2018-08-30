About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Boycott local bodies, panchayat elections: Geelani

Published at August 30, 2018 05:44 PM 0Comment(s)1659views


Boycott local bodies, panchayat elections: Geelani

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani today asked people to boycott the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Participation in these elections tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs. Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people's participation in elections as a verdict in their favour," Geelani said in a statement.

He appealed people to boycott all the forthcoming elections including Assembly or Parliament polls. (PTI)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top