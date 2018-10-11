Boycott in Watergam

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Oct 10:
Amid complete shutdown, the Watergam municipal committee in Baramulla recorded 7.03 percent voter turnout in the second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the State.
A total of 19 votes were cast out of 270 registered voters in Ward 2 of Battpora of Watergam Municipal committee.
Out of 13 wards, the contest was only in a single ward. The fight in the ward is between a BJP candidate and an independent.
Voting for the second phase of municipal polls in Watergam Municipal Council began on a dull note with people staying away from polling booths.
The Watergam area wore a deserted look and forces were deployed in strength to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The police and paramilitary personnel were guarding the polling booths and sensitive areas of the area.
Eyewitness said minor stone pelting was reported in the area on Tuesday.
Watergam Municipal Committee comprised 13 wards.
Of the 13 wards, candidates in 8 wards were elected uncontested while in four wards not a single candidate filed the nomination form.
9 candidates had filed nomination papers for Watergam municipal committee in 13 wards, which had 4407 electorate.
In 7 wards, BJP candidates have been elected unopposed while in ward No 6, independent candidate Mudasir Rasool has been declared elected unopposed.