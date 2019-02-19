About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Boycott everything Kashmiri, says Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

Published at February 19, 2019 04:09 PM 0Comment(s)3135views


Boycott everything Kashmiri, says Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

Press Trust of India

Shillong

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday supported a call for a boycott of "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state.

Roy, who describes himself as a right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker, writer, ideologue on Twitter, went on the microblogging site to air his views.

"An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir, don't go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree," he tweeted.

The BJP leader turned governor also referred to the Pakistan Army as "who are handling the Kashmiri separatists."

"... And they would have kept East Pakistan but for the whacking from India," Roy tweeted.

"I am not suggesting that we go that far. But at least some distance?" he wrote.

Roy's comments come in the wake of the February 14 suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed group in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top