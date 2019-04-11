Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 12 year old boy was killed on Thursday in north Kashmir's Kupwara district during clashes soon after polls ended in Mandigam village.

A family member of the deceased told Rising Kashmir "Owais Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was killed in forces action as troops were withdrawing in the area."

Kupwara district went to polls under Baramulla constituency on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The troops were deployed in areas where polling stations were established.

As per the family, the troops were withdrawing after polls ended when some youth came out and pelted stones at them. They said forces retaliated by opening fire on the protestors.