Boy injured in accidental grenade blast succumbs after five days

AgenciesSrinagar
A 13-year-old boy who along with his friend suffered injuries when a grenade they were toying with exploded in south Kashmir's Pulwama district five days ago succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS here on Wednesday.
A family member told a local news agency that one of the two boys injured in the blast succumbed to his injuries at the only tertiary care hospital here today.
Junaid Bilal and Sharafat Bashir, 13, were injured while fiddling with the explosive device when it went off near Rohama in the south Kashmir district. They were shifted to PHC Rohama from where they were shifted to district hospital Pulwama and later Junaid was referred to SKIMS.
According to reports, boys had apparently found the grenade from the scene of an encounter at Drabgam, about five kilometers from the spot where the explosive went off.
[GNS]