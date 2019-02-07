Boy injured in accidental grenade blast in Pulwama succumbs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 06:
A 13-year-old boy, who along with his friend suffered splinter injuries when a grenade they were fiddling with went off in Pulwama district of south Kashmir five days back, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS here on Wednesday.
Family sources said Junaid Bilal, one of the two boys injured in the blast, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS today.
Junaid and his friend Sharafat Bashir, 13, were injured while fiddling with the explosive device when it went off near Rohama in Pulwama district.
Both were shifted to PHC Rohama, where from they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama and later Junaid was referred to SKIMS for specialised treatment.
According to reports, boys had apparently found the grenade from the scene of encounter at Drabgam, nearly five kilometers from spot where the explosive went off.
Two militants of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in the gun battle with forces on Friday last.
Police has said it was investigating the case and it was not known where the boys had found the explosive device.