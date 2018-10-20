Boy injured critically in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
A 12-year-old boy on Friday wounded critically when he fell down from a school building in Samba.
Police said that Rahul Sharma fell down from the root top of a private school where he was studying.
“He is critically injured and his family has shifted him to Punjab for specialized treatment,” said police, adding that they are investigating the incident.
Absconding woman arrested in RS Pura: Police
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, Oct 19: Police Friday claimed to have arrested an absconding woman from RS Pura.
Based on inputs, police team apprehended a woman namely Rano who was evading her arrest in a murder and attempt to murder case in police station Kud in Udhampur district.
Police said that they developed inputs about her presence in the border town, following which she was apprehended.
Seven gamblers arrested in Diagana
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, Oct 19: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested seven gamblers from Digana.
Based on inputs, police team from Gandhi Nagar conducted a raid in open plot at Shamshan Ghat in Digana and arrested seven gamblers red handed with stake amount of Rs 18, 230.
The arrested gamblers have been identified as Ranveer Singh, Kriti Dev Singh, Sonu Choudhary, Arshdev Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ramanpreet Singh, and Baljinder Singh.
A case against them has been registered at police station Gandhi Nagar under 13 Gambling Act.