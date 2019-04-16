Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 13-year-old boy was crushed to death by an army vehicle at Gulpore area of Poonch district on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said that the minor boy Sajad Ahmad son of Mohd Taj of Gulpore was injured critically after being hit by an army vehicle in the area.

Sajad was immediately taken to district hospital Poonch where doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that the case under relevant section of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.(GNS)