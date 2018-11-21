About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Boy found hanging in Brass

Published at November 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 20:

A body of a 23-year old boy was recovered from Brass area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.
Reports said the body of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, 23, was recovered from Brass area of Arizal after locals spotted it hanging from a walnut tree.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that the police team has also been rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the site.
The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities, he said.The officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up. (GNS)

 

