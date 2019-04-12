Boy found dead in Baramulla

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 14-year-old boy was found dead in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Friday.

Reports said Mubashir Ahmed Dar, 14, alias (Chotu) son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar was spotted this morning by some locals at Gani Hamaam area of old town Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said a police team has reached the spot and are verifying the incident. (GNS)