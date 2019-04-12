About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Boy found dead in Baramulla

A 14-year-old boy was  found dead in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Friday.

Reports said Mubashir Ahmed Dar, 14, alias (Chotu) son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar was spotted this morning by some locals at Gani Hamaam area of old town Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said a police team has reached the spot and are verifying the incident. (GNS)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Boy found dead in Baramulla

              

A 14-year-old boy was  found dead in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Friday.

Reports said Mubashir Ahmed Dar, 14, alias (Chotu) son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar was spotted this morning by some locals at Gani Hamaam area of old town Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said a police team has reached the spot and are verifying the incident. (GNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;