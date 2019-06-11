Boy drowns in stream in Budgam, dies

June 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 3-year-old boy drowned after he slipped into a stream in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the boy Amir Ahmad Bhat (3) son of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Waragam Beerwah slipped into the nallah on Monday evening when he was playing with other kids.

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately removed him to nearby by PHC Hardpanzoo where he died later.

A police officer also confirmed the death of the boy. (GNS)