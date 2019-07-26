Boy drowns in nallah in Kupwara, rain damages several houses, crops

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mughal road reopens after landslides cleared

A 6-year-old boy drowned after slipped into a nallah (rivulet) amid heavy rains at Harden Sever area of Khurhama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Reports said the boy Burhan Ahmad Malla (6) son of Aijaz Ahamd Malla of Sever, Harden in Khurhama, Lolab slipped into the nallah today afternoon during heavy rains.

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately removed him to nearby by PHC where he was declared dead by the doctors.

A police officer confirmed the death of the boy due to drowning.

Reports said the rains damaged several residential houses and standing crops in several parts of Lolab.

Meanwhile, traffic on historic Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Shopian and Poonch with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was restored on Thursday afternoon, hours after landslides triggered by rains blocked the thoroughfare.

Reports said the road was blocked following heavy landslides which occurred at Poshana leading to the closure of the road.

The men and machinery were pressed into service and the traffic was restored later.

The Mughal road connects Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian of south Kashmir. (GNS)