July 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

A 17-year-old boy drowned in river Jhelum at Drangbal area of Baramulla district on Sunday. 

Reports said a boy identified as Momin Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Dar of Jalsheeri Baramulla was bathing in the Jhelum when he drowned.

Police and locals have started tescue operation to retrieve the body. (GNS)

