Boy drowns in Budgam

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A three-year-old boy drowned in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district last evening.

Reports reaching GNS said that Amir Ahmad Bhat, son of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Waragam Beerwah slipped into a nallah on Monday evening when he was playing with other kids,

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately shifted him to nearby PHC Hardpanzoo where he died later.

A police officer confirmed the death of the boy. (GNS)

