Boy drowns in Baramulla, police starts rescue operation

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 17-year-old boy drowned in river Jhelum at Drangbal area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Sunday afternoon.

Reports said the boy identified as Momin Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Dar of Jalsheeri Baramulla drowned while taking bath in river Jhelum.

Soon after the incident, police and locals started rescue operation to retrieve the body.

A Police officer while confirming it said that the rescue operation is under way in the area to trace the body. (GNS)