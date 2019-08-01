Boy dies, girl injured as house collapses in Udhampur

August 01, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

An 8-year-old boy died and a teenage girl was injured in two separate incidents of house collapse in Udhampur district of Jammu Region late Tuesday night.

Reports said that the minor boy Pawan Kumar (8) was killed while as a girl Sunita (13) injured seriously after their residential houses were damaged in outskirts of Udhampur due to over night torrential rains.

Meanwhile heavy rain created havoc in different villages of Poonch this morning again as flooded water from lanes entered into residential houses causing extensive damage to the public property.

Heavy rains last night caused floods in several nallahs including Mendhar River. Due to the flood in Chhatral Nallah, the culvert temporarily repaired by R&B Mendhar authorities, was washed away which affected the vehicular movement in the area.

Locals said dozens of students and villagers were stranded on either side of the road as there was major in Chhatral Nullah.



Soon after the flood water receded, people started moving through the nallah and the vehicles started trans-ship movement on the either side even as link to Sakhi Maidan, Jugal and Chhatral villages remained snapped, they said.

Meanwhile Indian Army 37RR Patrolling party rescued some student trapped due to fresh flood in Chattral area of Mendhar.

Demanding construction of a concrete culvert, locals urged higher authorities to intervene and redress the people’s genuine problem.

Besides, several kaccha houses also got badly damaged in different areas of Jammu region.