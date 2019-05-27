Boy dead, teenager injured in Gurez mysterious blast

May 27, 2019 | M T Rasool

A boy was killed while a teenager was injured in a mysterious blast in Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Sources said the two boys were fiddling with an abandoned explosive device when it went off at forest area of Baktore village in Gurez.

In the incident a boy was killed and 19-year-old Ishtiyaq Ahmad was injured, sources said.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, a team of police has rushed to the site of incident.

Further details awaited.