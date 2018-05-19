Boulevard out of bounds for tourists, locals ahead of Modi’s visit

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, May 18:
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Srinagar, public movement on boulevard has been restricted causing immense inconvenience to locals as well as tourists who are staying at hotels and houseboats in the area.
Many travel agents complained that their clients had to face lot of inconveniences due to the restriction on boulevard road which leads to the venue SKICC where Prime Minister is e-inagurating semi-ring road from Pampore to Ganderbal.
Ashfaq Siddiq, President Travel Agents Association Kashmir, told Rising Kashmir that tourists faced a lot of inconvenience in the morning since they were not informed about such restrictions in advance.
“Tourists were not allowed to move on Boulevard area which caused lot of problems for them as well as to their agents here.”
He said they took up the matter with higher authorities which helped ease the movement of the tourists to boulevard.
“But advisories have been issued for tomorrow and we don’t know how to deal with it,” he said.
He further asserted that the government should inform the tourists at least ahead of any VIP movement so that they could accordingly make alternate stay for them at other places.
“It is not only tourists but our local population from Dalgate. Houseboat owners, residents had to face difficulties. Government can’t keep whole area hostage. VIP movement usually takes place from Gupkar road that is already sanitized. There was no need to sensitize other areas where tourist flow remains higher,” he said.
Mir Anwar, President Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, also echoed similar concerns.
“Tourists were forced to stay in hotels, houseboats during morning hours that caused lot of difficulties to them.”
He said one of his clients had to wait for a bus for an hour at Gupkar road and he was very annoyed.
Anwar said that there was no such information provided to them.
“We took up the matter with Director Tourism Kashmir who has assured his full support to the travel agents.”
