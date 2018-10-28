BOSE violated paper setting norms: Students

Complaint received, working on it: Chairman
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 27:
Students of Higher Secondary Part-II (12th standard) appearing in the annual examination have alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has violated the paper setting norm by mixing the long type with the short type answer questions.
The agitated students said that the Physics paper examination of which was held on Thursday was wrongly set as the questions marked for the short answer were set for long type and the long type as short and very short type respectively.
A student wishing anonymity said, “One of chapters in the physics subject is ‘Electrostatics’ from which the long type questions are expected as per the pattern, but in the question paper short type questions were set which really shocked the students.”
He said in violation of the question paper pattern, JKBOSE authorities have set two short answer type questions from short type segment and one from very short type from this chapter.
The questions paper consists of 70 marks including 20 marks from long types, 24 short types, 16 from very short types and 10 objective types respectively.
Another student said that apart from the change in the pattern of question paper the physics paper in which they appeared was very tough. “We checked the previous papers of 4-5 years but couldn’t find any paper as difficult as this one.”
Chairman BOSE, Veena Pandita said, “I have received a complaint regarding this issue and we are working on it.”