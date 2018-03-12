About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BOSE postpones exams today

Published at March 12, 2018 08:52 AM 0Comment(s)1713views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

JK Board of School Education (BOSE) on Monday postponed all exams scheduled for today.

“All examinations scheduled for today (March 12, 2018) in Kashmir division are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately, later,” an official said. 

The step presumable has been taken in wake of the restrictions announced by the authorities following the killing of three militants including Mohd Esha of Ahmadnagar, Soura and Owais Shafi of Kokernag in a gunfight with the joint team of forces at Hakoora, Anantnag. (GNS)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top