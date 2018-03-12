BOSE postpones exams today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
JK Board of School Education (BOSE) on Monday postponed all exams scheduled for today.
“All examinations scheduled for today (March 12, 2018) in Kashmir division are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately, later,” an official said.
The step presumable has been taken in wake of the restrictions announced by the authorities following the killing of three militants including Mohd Esha of Ahmadnagar, Soura and Owais Shafi of Kokernag in a gunfight with the joint team of forces at Hakoora, Anantnag. (GNS)
0 Comment(s)