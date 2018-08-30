BOSE extends affiliation to 123 schools

Srinagar, August 29:
The J&K BOSE today conducted an important meeting of the State Affiliation Committee here in which the Committee granted extension in affiliation to 65 schools and upgradation to 10 schools in Kashmir Division, 58 schools and 11 schools of Jammu Division respectively.
The meeting was presided over by Secretary School Education Rigzian Sampheal and attended by Chairperson, JKBOSE Prof. Veena Pandita, Director, School Education, Jammu R. K. Srangal, Secretary, JKBOSE, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer, Joint Director DSEK H.R. Pakhroo, Joint Secretary (Gen-KD) Syed Abdul Rouf, Joint Secretary (Gen-JD), Savita Anand, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar Mudasir Kaleem Fazli and other officers of the JK BOSE and Education Department.
Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita said that no case which has completed all the formalities and fulfilled whole criteria as laid upon by different SRO's is pending with the Board.
It is important to mention that State Affiliation Committee grants extension in affiliation / upgradation of private schools of the State of J&K. The list of the institutions granted upgradation/ affiliation will be available on J&KBOSE website within two days.