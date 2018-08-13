About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BOSE employees stage protest for removing Secretary

Published at August 13, 2018 02:15 PM 0Comment(s)1398views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

BOSE employees Monday staged protests against Government for appointing a KAS officer in the board saying the government has violated the JKBOSE Act. 


Scores of employees assembled outside their chambers in the Board premises and demanded revocation of the GAD order. 


President of the BOSE Employees Union said BOSE was an autonomous body and civil services officers cannot be transferred here. He said that they have no personal animosity with the incoming KAS officer but added that they will not allow anybody to dilute the autonomous nature of the board. (KNS) 

