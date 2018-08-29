BOSE employees stage protest, demand revocation of GAD order

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 28:
Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Tuesday staged a protest at Bemina and demanded the revocation of recent transfer order of the General Administrative Department to safeguard the JKBOSE Act-1975 from infringement by the vested interest elements.
Raising slogans against the government, the employees said the order is a gross violation of JKBOSE Act and is against the old practices adopted by the government since 1975.
General Secretary of the Joint Action Committee said the struggle for employees of BOSE will continue and they will ensure the safeguard of BOSE Act 1975 from all incursions.