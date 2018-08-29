About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BOSE employees stage protest, demand revocation of GAD order

Published at August 29, 2018 12:06 AM 0Comment(s)198views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 28:

 Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Tuesday staged a protest at Bemina and demanded the revocation of recent transfer order of the General Administrative Department to safeguard the JKBOSE Act-1975 from infringement by the vested interest elements.
Raising slogans against the government, the employees said the order is a gross violation of JKBOSE Act and is against the old practices adopted by the government since 1975.
General Secretary of the Joint Action Committee said the struggle for employees of BOSE will continue and they will ensure the safeguard of BOSE Act 1975 from all incursions.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top