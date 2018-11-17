BoSE conducts examination of 2. 25 lakh students successfully

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
The Annual Regular Examination 2018 for classes 12th, 11th and 10th for Kashmir Division, Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division and Ladakh region which commenced from 22th October 2018, concluded successfully on 15-11-2018.
The official spokesperson of BOSE said on Friday, in these examinations nearly 2.25 lac candidates appeared in about 2500 centres spread across the whole valley, winter zone of Jammu region and Ladakh region. The examination was conducted smoothly barring some inconvenience caused to the students due to unexpected inclement weather on 2nd Nov. The examination, however, could not be conducted in Kishtwar town scheduled on 02-11-2018 due to curfew. The said examination in the area was conducted on 16-11-2018 smoothly. Some candidates in Gurez region of the valley could not appear in the examination on 3 November due to inclement weather.
The spokesperson said Board of School Education has decided to conduct the re-examination of such students very soon. Besides the BoSE has received representations from some students that they have missed the examination due to some confusion in the timing and date sheet. BoSE will sympathetically consider their representations for re-examination of the missed papers, if found genuine.
“The Board of School Education with active support from Directorate of School Education, Kashmir and Jammu conducted the examination in free and fair manner and addressed the grievances and complaints received from the students and parents promptly,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said, “During the conduct of entire examination process overall co-operation was received from all the concerned quarters including District Administration, Police Department, Postal Department, and School Education Department. Board of School Education thanks all these departments.”