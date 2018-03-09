Born to be abandoned

An abandoned baby was found in Srinagar’s Nowhatta locality last Friday. The locals who found the baby took him to the nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Pictures of the baby were circulated on social media and the news received prime space in almost all local newspapers. The incident brought to fore the grim reality which otherwise remains under wraps. In the last couple of years several reports were published which highlighted the concern – babies and neonates abandoned by their parents mostly in the hospitals or in the nearby areas. Dozens of abandoned babies and newborns have been found at the twin hospitals, Lal Ded and GB Pant. A local news agency reported over a week ago that five newborn babies were abandoned at LD Hospital in the previous 25 days. Although hospitals are not the only places where babies have been found as dumped by the parents, but most of the cases that have come to light happen to be around hospital premises. Hospital authorities ought to have flagged the concern or even stepped-up their efforts in preventing this inhuman practice by maintaining tight vigil. But it has not been happening. To add to the deterrent value hospital administrations, particularly in maternity hospitals, should install the needed surveillance equipment to monitor the situation closely. Further the security personnel, as we have seen in the last few months, at the hospitals are not fit for the job. Police also has not come forward to nab the culprits or issued advisories in this regard. Although the incident (at Nowhatta) was widely condemned, but it does not promise the end of this deviant behavior. A better way to tackle this problem would be to grant lesser role to the society but more to the law enforcement agencies. The practice has to be identified with crime of a serious nature. Those parents who left the baby at Nowhatta are also responsible in one way or the other for the death of the child, which makes them murderers and makes it a felony. Once police starts making strong case against these deviants it may prove to be more effective than mere verbal condemnation. Also, among the causes indentified for abandoning of babies, one is that the newborns are found to suffer from abnormalities or diseases whose treatment is very costly. Parents need to be advised on this subject to prevent any mishap. What is horrible though is babies being abandoned for gender. At the same time, there is no strong institution that can claim to take care of the abandoned children. Poor conditions prevailing in orphanages make that amply clear. Unless help comes from all sides, the inhuman practice will not cease.
