BOPEE to fill management quota in private AYUSH, physiotherapy colleges

July 06, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The management quota seats in private AYUSH and physiotherapy colleges in the state will now be filled by Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) for the upcoming academic year, the Health and Medical Education Department has decided.

As per an order issued by the health department, they were directed by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India to bring meritorious students to the AYUSH System of Medicine through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

“It has been decided that all the management quota seats in private AYUSH and physiotherapy colleges shall be filled by BOPEE by mandatorily using NEET score, as is being done in respect of management quota seats of MBBS/Dental Courses in case of private colleges,” it said.

Now all the undergraduate seats would be filled by considering the merit list of NEET and in this regard the health department has issued necessary orders to implement it with letter and spirit.

Earlier, the government took a decision and stopped the entrance examinations from the academic session 2017-18, which was conducted by the private associations to admit students for private AYUSH and physiotherapy colleges.

The health ministry accordingly requested to ensure compliance of the decision and accordingly admit students in AYUSH undergraduate courses through NEET only.

“All state governments have been requested to admit students in AYUSH undergraduate courses from the academic year 2018-19 through the merit list of NEET only,” said the order.

It further informed that from the upcoming academic year, all undergraduate seats of AYUSH degrees like GAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS and BNYS shall be filled by considering NEET merit only.

An official in the health department said undergraduate courses shall be mandatorily through the merit list of NEET.

“Now all AYUSH UG seats shall be mandatorily filled by using the merit list of NEET in accordance with the rules and policies of the concerned State/UT Governments.”

The BOPEE had earlier informed the health department that the private Institutions of the State had been insisting that they are competent to fill the Management quota seats at their own level out of the NEET score.

“However, the understanding of the Board is that even the Management quota seats have to be filled up through joint counselling by BOPEE as has been done in respect of Medical/Dental courses,” said the order.

It informed that the matter was taken up with the ministry for a clarification and the latter clarified it later for all the states.