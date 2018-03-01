Bootlegger arrested in Srinagar;

60 bottles of illicit liquor seized
Srinagar:
Srinagar police has arrested a bootlegger and seized about 60 bottles of illicit liquor and his vehicle in Pantha Chowk area of the City.
Acting on an specific information, a police party of Police Station Pantha Chowk under the supervision of SDPO Pantha Chowk intercepted a Marui Zen vehicle bearing registration number JK03 A 0001 driven by Mohammad Syed Shah son of Ghulam Rasool Shah resident of Pamposh Colony Bijbehara, Anantnag. On checking the vehicle, 60 bottles of illicit liquor was recovered. The supply was meant to be distributed among the youth of South Kashmir.
A case FIR number 15/2018 under section 48 Excise Act was registered against him and investigation was taken up.
