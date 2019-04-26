Booth-level polling officers imparted hands-on training

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Office (DEO) Pulwama Thursday organised a one-day sanitizing program regarding activities carried out under Chunaw Patshala for the Booth Level officers of Pampore and Tral assembly segments of the district.

The official spokesperson said the training program organized under the supervision of DEO Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, was attended by the Booth Level officers from both assemble segments Tral and Pampore..

The booth-level officers were trained in handling Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. They were also trained in repairing the machines in case of any fault. The process of the submission of documents along with voting machines to zonal officers and methods of casting postal votes were also explained at the training program.