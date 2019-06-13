Booklet on JK's dev programmes, governance initiatives release

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday released booklet on Jammu and Kashmir's development programmes and governance initiatives in a press conference held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, (SKICC) Srinagar.

The Governor was flanked by his Advisors Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, KK Sharma, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula and Commissioner Secretary Information, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi .

The booklet highlights the significant initiatives of Governor's Administration on economic, development, welfare and governance fronts taken since 20th June, 2018 in the State.

Administrative Secretaries and senior functionaries of State Administration were also present on the occasion.