Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival from Nov 3 at DPS Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 01:
DP Dhar Memorial Trust Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival is making it 5th venture into Srinagar. In partnership with DPS Srinagar, the festival is scheduled to take place on 3-4 November, 2018 at the premises of DPS in Athwajan Chowk from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.
The Festival won the prestigious London Book Fair International Excellence Award for Literary Festival in 2017. Since its inception in 2008, Bookaroo has visited 10 cities and has held 29 editions in the last 10 years. This year in Srinagar, the festival will welcome 18 authors, illustrators, poets, crafts-persons and storytellers to unveil their magic.
Bookaroo has been championing the cause of bringing stories alive through storytelling, dramatized reading, workshops, art and craft. The Festival aims to encourage freedom of thought in young minds thereby promoting a love for literature. Welcoming children as booklovers, the festival is specially curated for 6-13-year-olds with sessions for every age at every hour. Bookaroo Srinagar is also supported by Pidilite’sFevicreate, which develops creative hobby ideas for children of all ages.
Vijay Dhar, chairman, DP Dhar Memorial Trust said, “We are happy to be facilitating a meeting of celebrated minds, cultural experiences from across India with the children of DPS. This is bound to stoke the love for literature in young minds as it has for the last four editions. We look forward to the children’s infectious energies and charge the Festival’s atmosphere with their vigour.”
Swati Roy, festival director, Bookaroo said, “As ever, it is very exciting to bring Bookaroo to Srinagar which holds a special place in our hearts. Srinagar was the first city outside Delhi that Bookaroo ventured into back in 2011. We hope that the children will have a wonderful time with the authors, illustrators and storytellers who are coming. It is a pleasure to be associated with DPS Srinagar, a relationship that we have cherished and will continue to cherish in the coming years.”
Alistair R. A. Freese, principal, DPS Srinagar, has this to say, “This is my first Bookaroo. And I look forward to an exciting meeting of the children and the creators of the books they love to read. I am sure that this edition too will be equally successful as the earlier ones.”
Bookaroo Srinagar will feature a spectacular line-up of speakers with more than 80 sessions to look forward to. Additionally, there are exciting sessions on wildlife, environment, creating comics, painting and tales of nature’s greatest mysteries.
The speakers at Bookaroo Srinagar include Andaleeb Wajid, Arefa Tehsin, Bijal Vachharajani, Champa Saha, Gautam Benegal, Kapil Pandey, Lavanya Karthik, Neha Singh, Proiti Roy, Qissago Kailash Waghmare, Qissago Saattvic, Sajid Mohiuddin, Savio Mascarenhas, Shabnam Minwalla, Siddhant Shah and Vikram Sridhar.