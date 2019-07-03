About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Book 'Vole Asenawath' on satirical articles released

‘Vole Asenawath’, a book on collection of humours and satirical articles written by Yousuf Gulshan was released in a function organised by ‘Karam Buland Folk Theatre’ in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations at J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Lal Mandi here.
Director Information, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnam was chief guest on the occasion while as noted poets Zarief Ahmad Zarief and Dr. Shad Ramzan were the guests of honour.
On the occasion, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnam appreciated the writer and called him the treasure in the field of humour writing. He said that Yousuf Gulshan has a distinction of selecting unique characters and plots for his satirical works and tries his pen in both poetry as well as verse.
Zarief Ahmad Zarief while addressing the gathering highlighted importance of humour writing in present day world and said that writers like Yousuf Gulshan deserve appreciation at all levels for his style of work.
The function was attended by Abdul Ahad Farhad, Satish Vimal, Ayoub Sabir, Nisar Naseem and other well-known writers, poets and broadcasters of the valley.

 

