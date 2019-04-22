Book titled ‘Qalm-e-Uns’ released

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Book titled "Qalm-e-Uns” was released in Srinagar on Sunday. The book has been authored by 11 class student Abdul Muteen Shah.

Shah who has already authored a book in English, ‘Tussle of Thoughts’, said writing poetry in Urdu language was quite a challenge.

He is a follower of Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib but on the same time he was inspired by his fellow mate to write a book in Urdu.

"I started writing in 9th standard when we were undergoing creative writing classes in the school," Shah said adding that the support of parents is backbone of every work.

Muteen said his book includes all kinds of poetry which includes Ishq Haqeeqi, Ishq Majazi and day to day life poetry.

The event was moderated by Saheem Bukhari of Leiper Publications. Addressing the audience Bukhari emphasized on the fact that the young generation should come up with more write-ups in Urdu language.

“We have released 21 books including "Qalm-e-Uns" in a very short span of time and it is a proud moment for this publication," he said.

On the occasion, Aziz Ahmad Rather, Assistant Commissioner Revenue appreciated the author and urged more youth to come forward in this field. Lieper Publication is Kashmir's first self publishing house.

CEO Faheem Bhat said the company was started with a tagline of "We turn writers into Authors" but now after nine months we changed the tag line to "Kashmir's first and fast growing self publishing house".